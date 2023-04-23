Lisk Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Lisk has a total market cap of $143.50 million and $8.09 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003703 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000242 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004467 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001062 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,032,024 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

