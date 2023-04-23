Litecoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $3.28 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $169.81 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 781,513,419 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 781,446,918.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00405948 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $126.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
