Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Hits $0.0599

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $124.61 million and approximately $689,813.74 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

