Loup Funds LLC Makes New $10.20 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Loup Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,200,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 5.8% of Loup Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $212.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $551.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.59 and a 200-day moving average of $150.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on META. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.