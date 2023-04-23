Lumi Credits (LUMI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $3,020.05 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

