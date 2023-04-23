Lumi Credits Price Reaches $0.0058 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $3,539.53 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

