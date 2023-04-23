Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGY. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MGY opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.53 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 52.75%. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 598,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 248,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 320,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 194,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

