Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Up 1.1 %

MBUU opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.18. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,017.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.