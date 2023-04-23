Markel Corp Acquires 1,200 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,892 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,187,000 after purchasing an additional 353,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,682,000 after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.86.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.72. The stock had a trading volume of 686,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.