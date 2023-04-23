Markel Corp Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Markel Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 418.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 485,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,356,000 after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $482.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,915. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

