Markel Corp Buys 30,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 589,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $34,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 790.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.4 %

SEIC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.43. The company had a trading volume of 641,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,039. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,329,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.