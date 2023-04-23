Markel Corp Purchases 15,000 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $19,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cable One by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insider Activity at Cable One

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cable One Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have commented on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,105.71.

NYSE:CABO traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $689.25. 29,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $609.85 and a 52 week high of $1,464.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $690.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $729.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.56 by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.84 million. Cable One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 58.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.