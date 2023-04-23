Markel Corp Purchases 17,000 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Markel Corp boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned 0.07% of Equifax worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $202.77. 872,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.19. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

