Markel Corp Takes $1.12 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.18. 2,743,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,274. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $247.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

