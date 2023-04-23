Mendota Financial Group LLC Invests $38,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,687.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,546.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,214.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,721.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,708.65.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

