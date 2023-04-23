Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,384,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,562,000 after purchasing an additional 150,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 98,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,940 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 203,713 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.9 %

Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

