Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.