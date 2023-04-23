Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after buying an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after buying an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $43,500,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.35. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.