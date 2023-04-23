Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 123.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,645,000 after buying an additional 352,377 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Primerica by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Primerica by 1,115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after buying an additional 111,277 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,536,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Primerica by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after buying an additional 80,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,843.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $180.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.17. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $195.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

