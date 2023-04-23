Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 360,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, Director John J. Harris purchased 1,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,281.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $39.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.71.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $34.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

