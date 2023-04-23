Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 134 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $205.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $219.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

