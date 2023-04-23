Mendota Financial Group LLC Takes $72,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $97.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.08. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

