Mendota Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $227.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $248.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

