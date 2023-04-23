Mendota Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $32,805,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,505,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200,769 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter worth about $4,617,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,638 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Stock Performance

DOOR opened at $90.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $94.98.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Stories

