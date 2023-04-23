Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Receives $0.52 Average PT from Analysts

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.52.

MYBUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Sunday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance

Meyer Burger Technology has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

