Mobileye Global Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global’s (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 24th. Mobileye Global had issued 41,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 26th. The total size of the offering was $861,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MBLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

