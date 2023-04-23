Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Shares of MNRO opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. Monro’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Monro by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 585,861 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Monro by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after acquiring an additional 286,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $12,790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,876 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,633,000.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

