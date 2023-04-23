MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned 0.18% of MSCI worth $66,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 0.4 %

MSCI stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $544.60. The company had a trading volume of 373,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,142. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $539.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.89. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

