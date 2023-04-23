Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $60.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.60.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MUR opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

