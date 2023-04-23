My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0597 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $569,714.39 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,090 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

