National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 244.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in National Health Investors by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

