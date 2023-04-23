Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
I-Mab stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
