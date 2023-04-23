Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

I-Mab stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 8,039.3% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 507,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 501,007 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in I-Mab by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 432,657 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

