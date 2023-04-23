NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) & Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Critical Comparison

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salesforce and NetEase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salesforce $31.35 billion 6.35 $208.00 million $0.21 947.81 NetEase $13.99 billion 4.22 $2.95 billion $4.55 19.82

NetEase has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Salesforce. NetEase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salesforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

75.8% of Salesforce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Salesforce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Salesforce has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Salesforce and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salesforce 1 12 27 1 2.68 NetEase 0 0 4 0 3.00

Salesforce currently has a consensus price target of $211.24, suggesting a potential upside of 6.13%. NetEase has a consensus price target of $108.80, suggesting a potential upside of 20.62%. Given NetEase’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NetEase is more favorable than Salesforce.

Profitability

This table compares Salesforce and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salesforce 0.66% 4.48% 2.81% NetEase 20.99% 18.49% 11.67%

Summary

NetEase beats Salesforce on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff and Parker Harris in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through the following business segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. The Online Game Services segment produces online PC-client games. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. The Cloud Music segment represents revenue from online music services through the sales of membership subscriptions in various content and service packages. The Innovative Businesses and Others segment offers other services, which include

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.