Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $357.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $345.00 to $357.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $347.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $327.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

