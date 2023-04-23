Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Boosted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,022 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Newmont by 56.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

