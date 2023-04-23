NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,882,000 after buying an additional 482,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,981,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

