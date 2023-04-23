NFT Hits 1-Day Volume of $86.09 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $611,755.78 and approximately $86.09 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00028343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,501.80 or 1.00041601 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01693562 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $29.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

