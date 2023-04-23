Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NFPDF opened at $92.25 on Thursday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $92.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
