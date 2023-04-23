Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NFPDF opened at $92.25 on Thursday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $92.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile



Nissin Foods Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others. The Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, The Americas, and China segments produces and sells cup and bag-type instant noodles and processed food products.

