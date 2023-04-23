NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Stock Performance

NL stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $315.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NL Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.