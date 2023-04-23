NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.56. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $95.14 and a 1-year high of $154.97. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Articles

