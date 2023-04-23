NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lifted by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 358.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.5% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $271.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $281.10. The company has a market capitalization of $669.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

