Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 73 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.02. 6,791,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

