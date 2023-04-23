Oakworth Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,606,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,123,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $75.41. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

