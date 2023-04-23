Oakworth Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $46.40. 9,023,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,801,563. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

