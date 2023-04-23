Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 616,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 12.7% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $132,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,425 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after acquiring an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,856,000 after acquiring an additional 267,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.06. The company had a trading volume of 897,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,734. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $259.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.