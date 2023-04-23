Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.36. 2,186,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,705. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average is $97.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

