Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 4,905 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $108.89. 998,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,838. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $143.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.23.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

