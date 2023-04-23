Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 600 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,881,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,825,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.15. 3,432,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,591. The company has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.32 and a 200 day moving average of $189.19.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

