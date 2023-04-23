Oasis Network Market Cap Hits $358.66 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $358.66 million and approximately $30.32 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.18 or 0.06735143 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00061058 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06475506 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $31,308,118.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

