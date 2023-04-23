Oasis Network Price Down 21.2% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $351.60 million and $32.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,850.70 or 0.06722574 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00060717 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00039175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06475506 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $31,308,118.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

